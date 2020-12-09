Listen to Anna Chlumsky as Chemist Rosalind Franklin in Clip From Photograph 51

The Anna Ziegler play is part of Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible season.

Check out Broadway alum and Veep Emmy nominee Anna Chlumsky as chemist Rosalind Franklin in a clip from Photograph 51 below. The Anna Ziegler play is the next production being released as part of Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible season December 10.

Photograph 51 follows Franklin on her journey to unlocking DNA at her King’s College London lab. Undermined by her colleague Maurice Wilkins, she struggles to compete with rival team David Watson and Francis Crick as pressure intensifies to produce results.

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, the recording also features Tony nominees Stephen Kunken as Don Caspar and Omar Metwally as Wilkins, David Corenswet as Watson, Aasif Mandvi as Crick, and Ben Rosenfield as Ray Gosling.

The creative team includes sound designer Darron L. West, dialect coach Barbara Rubin, and assistant director Maya Davis.

The rest of WTF’s 2020 season on Audible includes the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire, out now; Stacy Osei-Kuffour’s world premiere Animals, available December 17; and the world premiere Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club, written by and featuring Shakina Nayfack, available December 29.

Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue, the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, and Sanaz Toossi’s world premiere Wish You Were Here will all be released in 2021.