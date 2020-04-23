Listen to Annie Golden and Alan H. Green Sing 'Ain't No Thing' From Broadway Bounty Hunter

The soulful '70s-style duet appears on the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording, out April 24.

Check out the track "Ain't No Thing" below, featuring Broadway Bounty Hunter stars Annie Golden and Alan H. Green. The '70s-style soulful duet comes off the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording, out April 24 from Ghostlight Records.

On the day of release, Ghostlight will host a virtual listening party, with the cast and creative team attending. Click here to tune in live at 8 PM April 24 on YouTube.

Featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, the musical follows a down-on-her-luck performer who becomes a bounty hunter. The book was written by Lance Rubin, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Iconis.

In addition to Golden and Green, the album includes cast members Brad Oscar, Emily Borromeo, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, and Christina Sajous.

The Broadway Bounty Hunter band features Geoffrey Ko (conductor, keyboard I), Zac Zinger (saxophone, woodwinds, keyboard II), Khrys Williams (trumpet, flugabone), Megan Talay (guitar), Amanda Ruzza (bass), and Rosa Avila (drums), with Danielle Gimbal as copyist.

The album is produced by Iconis and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ko and Ian Kagey, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

The production, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, ran at Greenwich House Theater last summer following the musical’s world premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

