Listen to Ariana DeBose’s Electro-Pop Take on ‘Shall We Dance?’ from Upcoming R&H Goes Pop! Album

A dance floor bop has emerged from the score of The King and I. Listen to Tony nominee Ariana DeBose singing an electro-pop take on “Shall We Dance?” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical below, from the upcoming R&H Goes Pop! album, out March 26.
R&H Goes Pop! is inspired by the video series of the same name which presents beloved favorites through a contemporary lens, from R&B to country. The star-studded album of songs, many of which have already been released as music videos, also features Tony winners Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Katrina Lenk, Ali Stroker, and 2020 Tony nominee Derek Klena.
Rounding out the list of performers are Tony nominees from recent years: Ashley Park, Lilli Cooper, Jeremy Jordan, and Laura Osnes, along with Jelani Alladin, Matt Doyle, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ryan McCartan, Andy Mientus, and Kyle Selig.
WATCH: Tony Nominee Ashley Park Sings 'Do-Re-Mi' for R&H Goes Pop
The album was produced by Dana Siegel, Haydyn Meythaler, and Kinsley Suer of Concord Theatricals. It was mixed and mastered by Seth Presant and Paul Blakemore.
Click here to pre-order the album and check out the tracklist below.
1. “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” – performed by Jeremy Jordan
2. “Shall We Dance?” – performed by Ariana DeBose
3. “Some Enchanted Evening” – performed by Andy Mientus
4. “It Feels Good” – performed by Lilli Cooper
5. “Something Wonderful” – performed by Gavin Creel
6. “Lonely Room” – performed by Rebecca Naomi Jones
7. “This Nearly Was Mine” – performed by Ryan McCartan
8. “The Next Ten Minutes Ago” – performed by Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes
9. “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” – performed by Ali Stroker
10. “Younger Than Springtime” – performed by Derek Klena
11. “Something Good” – performed by Katrina Lenk
12. “We Kiss in a Shadow” – performed by Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle
13. “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” – performed by Santino Fontana
14. “Do-Re-Mi” – performed by Ashley Park
15. “The Sweetest Sounds” – performed by Kyle Selig