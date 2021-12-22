Listen to Ashley Park Sing the New Original Tune 'Mon Soleil' From Emily in Paris Season 2 Soundtrack

The Mean Girls Tony nominee co-stars with Lily Collins in the hit Netflix rom-com series.

Quel suprise! MTV Entertainment Studios and Netflix have dropped the first single from the Emily in Paris Season 2 Soundtrack—"Mon Soleil" performed by Tony nominee Ashley Park.

Park stars alongside Lily Collins (the titular Emily) in the Darren Star rom-com series on Netflix. If the track list for the Season 2 soundtrack is an indicator, it looks like we'll be getting a few on-screen musical treats this season from the Broadway favorite. In addition to "Mon Soleil," Park's other numbers on the soundtrack include "La Vie En Rose" and "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." The full album comes out December 31.

“When Darren approached me with the idea of an original song for Emily in Paris, I knew I wanted Freddy Wexler to write it,” said Park in a statement. “The entire process was a labor of love from everybody involved and captures the essence of the story line between Mindy and her bandmate, Benoit (beautifully portrayed by guest star, Kevin Dias), who writes the song for her.” Listen to the single below.

“Paris has music built into its DNA—the sounds of the city beg you to fall in love,” said Wexler, the tune's composer. “With Darren’s incredible storytelling and Ashley’s brilliant performance, I hope that together we captured a bit of Parisian magic in this song.“

Season 2 of Emily in Paris is out now on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.