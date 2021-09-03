Listen to Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse Sing ‘One Hit Song’ From A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

The Off-Broadway musical begins September 17 at the DR2 Theatre.

Check out “One Hit Song” from A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, written and performed by the show’s creators, Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, in the lyric video above. As previously announced , the Off-Broadway musical begins performances September 17 at the DR2 Theatre ahead of a September 27 opening.

The number comes at the beginning of the show with two jingle composers down on their luck, stuck with writer’s block, and figuring out how to write the one song to launch them to fame. “‘One Hit Song’ was the first song we wrote for the show, and as we were finding our own creative process, it was exciting to channel it through our characters’ creative process in the words and music,” said the creators.

The musical follows the two writers, played by Wyse (Spring Awakening) and Fankhauser (Newsies), until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world famous pop star named Regina Comet. She wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes—and her new perfume. Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) plays Ms. Comet.

Directed by Marshall Pailet, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also features choreography by Stephanie Klemons, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Aja M. Jackson, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Alex Goldie Golden is the music director, and Hannah Woodward is production stage manager.

The musical is produced by Cody Lassen, joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.