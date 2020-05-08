Listen to Ben Platt’s New Single ‘So Will I’

By Ruthie Fierberg
May 08, 2020
 
The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner dropped the original song May 7.

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has released his new single, “So Will I.”

The ballad, with melodic similarities to “In Case You Don’t Live Forever” from his debut Atlantic Records solo album Sing To Me Instead, drops as a song of comfort in a painful time.

Well I can't fight your battles
But I sure can hold your hand and promise you
That the sky will still be up there
And the sun will always shine
The stars will keep on falling
For the ones who wish at night
The mountains won’t start moving
And the rivers won’t run dry
The world will always be there
And so will I

Platt co-wrote the song with Michael Pollack and producer Finneas Baird O'Connell. Platt began the song back in March at the start of quarantine. His Netflix special of the Radio City Musical Hall engagement of his Sing To Me Instead concert will drop May 20.

See Tony Nominee Ben Platt’s Sardi’s Caricature Revealed

See Tony Nominee Ben Platt’s Sardi’s Caricature Revealed

The cast and creatives of Dear Evan Hansen came out for the unveiling May 30.

19 PHOTOS
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_01_HR.jpg
Kelli O’Hara Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_02_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_03_HR.jpg
Kelli O’Hara and Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_04_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_05_HR.jpg
Max Klimavicius and Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_06_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_07_HR.jpg
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben_Platt_Sardis_2017_08_HR.jpg
Ben Platt and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben Platt, Steven Levenson, and Will Roland
Ben Platt, Steven Levenson, and Will Roland Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben Platt with the cast and creative team of <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt with the cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
