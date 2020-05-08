Listen to Ben Platt’s New Single ‘So Will I’

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner dropped the original song May 7.

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has released his new single, “So Will I.”

The ballad, with melodic similarities to “In Case You Don’t Live Forever” from his debut Atlantic Records solo album Sing To Me Instead, drops as a song of comfort in a painful time.

Well I can't fight your battles

But I sure can hold your hand and promise you

That the sky will still be up there

And the sun will always shine

The stars will keep on falling

For the ones who wish at night

The mountains won’t start moving

And the rivers won’t run dry

The world will always be there

And so will I

Platt co-wrote the song with Michael Pollack and producer Finneas Baird O'Connell. Platt began the song back in March at the start of quarantine. His Netflix special of the Radio City Musical Hall engagement of his Sing To Me Instead concert will drop May 20.

