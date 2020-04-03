Listen to Bonnie Milligan Sing Drew Gasparini’s ‘On The Edge’

By Dan Meyer
Apr 03, 2020
 
The track comes off the musical theatre composer’s upcoming album, We Aren’t Kids Anymore.
Drama_League_Awards_2019_HR
Bonnie Milligan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum Bonnie Milligan and musical theatre composer Drew Gasparini have collaborated on a new single from Gasparini’s upcoming album We Aren’t Kids Anymore. Listen to “On The Edge”—a song about always feeling one step away from reaching your goals—below.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore will drop April 10, featuring Milligan (Head Over Heels), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper, Nicholas Christopher, Raymond J. Lee, and Colton Ryan.

WATCH: Lilli Cooper, Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, More in New Music Video for Drew Gasparini's ‘When I Go’

Gasparini is currently working on stage musical adaptations of the films The Karate Kid and Night Shift, and is co-writing It's Kind of a Funny Story with Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman. In 2019, Gasparini wrote the score for Skittles Commercial: The Musical, a live publicity stunt starring Michael C. Hall presented in lieu of a Super Bowl commercial.

Production Photos: Michael C. Hall in Skittles Commercial: The Musical

Production Photos: Michael C. Hall in Skittles Commercial: The Musical

6 PHOTOS
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical_Broadway_Town Hall_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael C. Hall Skittles / Susan Farley
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical_Broadway_Town Hall_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael C. Hall and Cast Skittles / Susan Farley
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical_Broadway_Town Hall_Production Photos_2019_HR
Howard Kaye, Michael C. Hall, and Ashkon Davaran Skittles / Susan Farley
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical_Broadway_Town Hall_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael C. Hall Skittles / Susan Farley
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical_Broadway_Town Hall_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael C. Hall Skittles / Susan Farley
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical_Broadway_Town Hall_Production Photos_2019_HR
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical Skittles / Susan Farley
