Listen to Bonnie Milligan Sing Drew Gasparini’s ‘On The Edge’

The track comes off the musical theatre composer’s upcoming album, We Aren’t Kids Anymore.

Broadway alum Bonnie Milligan and musical theatre composer Drew Gasparini have collaborated on a new single from Gasparini’s upcoming album We Aren’t Kids Anymore. Listen to “On The Edge”—a song about always feeling one step away from reaching your goals—below.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore will drop April 10, featuring Milligan (Head Over Heels), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper, Nicholas Christopher, Raymond J. Lee, and Colton Ryan.

Gasparini is currently working on stage musical adaptations of the films The Karate Kid and Night Shift, and is co-writing It's Kind of a Funny Story with Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman. In 2019, Gasparini wrote the score for Skittles Commercial: The Musical, a live publicity stunt starring Michael C. Hall presented in lieu of a Super Bowl commercial.

