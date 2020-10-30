Listen to Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing 'Bad Cinderella' From Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

A cast album has already been recorded, the composer announced.

Andrew Lloyd Webber dropped the first official single from his upcoming musical Cinderella October 30. Check out “Bad Cinderella,” performed by title star Carrie Hope Fletcher, above.

In a Twitter announcement below, Lloyd Webber confirmed that a cast recording album had been recorded while in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic—hinting it could be released before Cinderella opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2021. Fletcher previously sang from the score in a video released by Lloyd Webber last month.

Joining Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables) on stage will be Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother. Laurence Connor (Miss Saigon) will direct.

Cinderella features an updated story and book by Fennell (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) with lyrics by Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is choreographer JoAnn Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock), set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, and lighting designer Bruno Poet.

Additional members of the cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

