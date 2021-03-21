Listen to Celia Keenan-Bolger and Denée Benton in First Episode of Sunday Pancakes March 21

By Dan Meyer
Mar 21, 2021
 
The stars discuss managing perfectionism and the anti-racist work that still awaits the theatre industry.
The premiere episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes debuts March 21, featuring Tony nominee Denée Benton from Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812. In “Making Peace With Your Perfectionism,” the pair talk about managing perfectionism when things feel outside of your control and the work the theatre industry needs to do in order to become actively anti-racist. Listen here.

As previously announced, new episodes will drop Sundays at 9 AM ET. The podcast focuses on humanity and what keeps people connected to, motivated by, and curious about the world around them. Keenan-Bolger will also cap off each episode with a weekly round-up of what she is reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week’s listings include the book Burnout by Emily and Amelia Nagoski, the podcast Post Report’s “The Life Of George Floyd” episode, a Vogue op-ed discussing Stacey Abrams, and the Spike Lee film capture of Passing Strange. In addition, the Tony winner suggests following @napministry on Instagram.

You can listen and subscribe to Sunday Pancakes at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Plate Spinner Productions is a production company working across entertainment media. Led by CEO Diana DiMenna in collaboration with producers Brian Moreland and Rachel Sussman, Plate Spinner is committed to developing, nurturing, and producing unique and dynamic stories that challenge artists and audiences to question the status quo, and believe that a fair and equitable world is possible.

