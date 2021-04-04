Listen to Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kelli O’Hara in Sunday Pancakes

By Dan Meyer
Apr 04, 2021
 
The Tony winners discuss The Light in the Piazza and dealing with vulnerabilities.
The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, featuring Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, drops April 4. In “Having A Hard Conversation (And The Healing That Accompanies It),” the pair talk about their friendship since The Light in the Piazza and how they were able to move through complicated and vulnerable feelings of the show.

Keenan-Bolger developed the role of Clara in the Adam Guettel musical's pre-Broadway engagements alongside O'Hara as Franca. When the show made the leap to Broadway, O'Hara had been shifted into the role of Clara while Keenan-Bolger was released from the production. Keenan-Bolger would go on to receive a Tony nomination for her performance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee the same year, nominated alongside O'Hara for her performance in Piazza.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the Tony winner suggests reading Big Friendship by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman; the Vanity Fair piece, “Roxanne Gay on How to Write About Trauma” by Monica Lewinsky; and the Bon Appétit article, “How Writing a Cookbook Helped Me Break Free From Diet Culture” by Julia Turshen. In addition, she recommends listening to the On Being podcast episode, “The Soul in Depression” with Andrew Solomon.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

