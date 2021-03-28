Listen to Celia Keenan-Bolger and Phillipa Soo in Latest Episode of Sunday Pancakes

The stars discuss improving your work-life balance and more.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s new podcast, Sunday Pancakes, features Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo. In “Prioritizing Your Personal Life,” the pair talk about the ongoing struggle to improve our work-life balance and tools to ensure you can continue to make space for your own needs.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience. This week's list includes The Art Of Gathering by Priya Parker, the interactive experience Death Over Dinner, and the What Next podcast’s episode entitled “A Year of Anti-Asian Violence” along with a follow-up article on Slate.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes drop every Sunday at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe to Sunday Pancakes at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

After Hamilton, Soo starred in Amélie and The Parisian Woman on Broadway. More recently, she appeared on the CBS series The Code and in Clubbed Thumb’s production of Tumacho.

