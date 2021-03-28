Listen to Celia Keenan-Bolger and Phillipa Soo in Latest Episode of Sunday Pancakes

By Dan Meyer
Mar 28, 2021
 
The stars discuss improving your work-life balance and more.
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Phillipa Soo

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s new podcast, Sunday Pancakes, features Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo. In “Prioritizing Your Personal Life,” the pair talk about the ongoing struggle to improve our work-life balance and tools to ensure you can continue to make space for your own needs.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience. This week's list includes The Art Of Gathering by Priya Parker, the interactive experience Death Over Dinner, and the What Next podcast’s episode entitled “A Year of Anti-Asian Violence” along with a follow-up article on Slate.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes drop every Sunday at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe to Sunday Pancakes at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

After Hamilton, Soo starred in Amélie and The Parisian Woman on Broadway. More recently, she appeared on the CBS series The Code and in Clubbed Thumb’s production of Tumacho.

Look Back at Highlights of Amélie Starring Phillipa Soo

The stage adaptation of the Oscar-nominated film plays its final performance May 21 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

30 PHOTOS
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Amélie_Musical_Center_Theatre_Group_05_HR.jpg
Adam Chanler-Berat, Kimberly Grigsby, Sam Pinkleton, Pam MacKinnon, and Phillipa Soo begin rehearsals in L.A. Joan Marcus
Amélie_Musical_Center_Theatre_Group_03_HR.jpg
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo begin rehearsals in L.A. Joan Marcus
Amelie_Ahmanson_Production_Photos_07_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat at the Ahmanson Theatre Joan Marcus
Amelie_Ahmanson_Production_Photos_06_HR.jpg
Savvy Crawford and Phillipa Soo at the Ahmanson Theatre Joan Marcus
The Company_Curtain Call_Amelie_LA_Opening_24_HR.jpg
Curtain call of opening night at the Ahmanson Theatre Bruce Glikas/Playbill
The Cast_glikas_Amelie_LA_Opening_52_HR.jpg
The Cast at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Alison Cimmet_Randy Blair_Emily Afton_Jacob Keith Watson_Maria- Christina Oliveras_glikas_Amelie_LA_Opening_34_HR.jpg
Alison Cimmet, Randy Blair, Emily Afton, Jacob Keith Watson, and Maria-Christina Oliveras at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Phillipa Soo_Savvy Crawford_glikas_ (2)_Amelie_LA_Opening_56_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo and Savvy Crawford at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
<i>Amélie, A New Musical </i>at the Walter Kerr Theatre
Amélie, A New Musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre Marc J. Franklin
