Listen to Celia Keenan-Bolger and Zachary Quinto in Sunday Pancakes

The Broadway co-stars discuss surrendering to the unknown.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, featuring Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto, drops April 25. In “The Possibilities Inside Surrender,” the co-stars of the 2013 Broadway revival of The Glass Menagerie explore how we find space for growth within solitude and the power of surrendering to the unknown.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the Tony winner suggests listening to Brene Brown’s podcast Unlocking Us episode “The Body is Not An Apology,” featuring Sonya Renee Taylor and following that by reading Sonya Renee Taylor’s similarly titled book. In addition, the To Kill a Mockingbird star recommends exploring Vedic and Transcendental meditation courses or apps like Ten Percent Happier , Calm , and Insight Timer (teacher Sarah Blondin is a highlight), which are easily accessible and can travel with you wherever you go. Finally, the Broadway favorite encourages listeners to try out Krista Tippet’s On Being podcast episode, “You are not alone across time” with Bryan Doerries about his public art project, The Theater Of War. You can also read Steven Pressfield’s book The War of Art, which Quinto recommends.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

After breaking out on NBC's Heroes in the early aughts, Quinto earned an Emmy nod for his performance in American Horror Story: Asylum. He made his Broadway debut in 2013 in The Glass Menagerie and returned in 2018 for the Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band. The star reprised his role as Harold in the Netflix movie adaptation of the Mart Crowley play.

