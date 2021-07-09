Listen to Cynthia Erivo's 'Day Off,' 2nd Single From Her Debut Album

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 is due September 17 from Verve Records.

Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo has released "Day Off," her newly available second single from her forthcoming debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1. Listen to the alt-R&B-tinged song, one of the first the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter wrote for the album, below.

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 will be released September 17 on Verve Records.

“Day Off” is about “what it would be like if I asked someone to stop working and to take a minute with me to do something—anything,” Erivo says. “I know what that means. I know that feeling when you're with someone, you're both going and going, and then you just stop and take the whole day to spend together.”



“Day Off” follows Erivo’s first single from the album, the anthemic pop-soul anthem “The Good.”

After a career on U.K. stages, Erivo made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, winning a Tony Award for her performance as Celie. She subsequently starred in and received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the title role of Harriet, and her screen credits also include Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows, and Genius: Aretha Franklin. Erivo will soon star in the Universal film Talent Show and produce and star in a film based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta. She's also set to play the Blue Fairy in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio and headline a remake of The Rose.

