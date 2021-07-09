Listen to Cynthia Erivo's 'Day Off,' 2nd Single From Her Debut Album

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Listen to Cynthia Erivo's 'Day Off,' 2nd Single From Her Debut Album
By Andrew Gans
Jul 09, 2021
 
Ch. 1 Vs. 1 is due September 17 from Verve Records.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo has released "Day Off," her newly available second single from her forthcoming debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1. Listen to the alt-R&B-tinged song, one of the first the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter wrote for the album, below.

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 will be released September 17 on Verve Records.

READ: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Remake of The Rose

“Day Off” is about “what it would be like if I asked someone to stop working and to take a minute with me to do something—anything,” Erivo says. “I know what that means. I know that feeling when you're with someone, you're both going and going, and then you just stop and take the whole day to spend together.”

“Day Off” follows Erivo’s first single from the album, the anthemic pop-soul anthem “The Good.”

After a career on U.K. stages, Erivo made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, winning a Tony Award for her performance as Celie. She subsequently starred in and received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the title role of Harriet, and her screen credits also include Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows, and Genius: Aretha Franklin. Erivo will soon star in the Universal film Talent Show and produce and star in a film based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta. She's also set to play the Blue Fairy in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio and headline a remake of The Rose.

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and company
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and company Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks Matthew Murphy
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb Matthew Murphy
Antoine L. Smith, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe and Danielle Brooks
Antoine L. Smith, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe and Danielle Brooks Matthew Murphy
Isaiah Johnson in <i>The Color Purple </i>
Isaiah Johnson Matthew Murphy
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Jennifer Hudson and <i>The Color Purple</i> company
Jennifer Hudson and The Color Purple company Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks and Kyle Scatliffe
Danielle Brooks and Kyle Scatliffe Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.