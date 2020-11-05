Listen to Duncan Sheik and Kathryn Gallagher Duet on ‘Touch Me’ From Spring Awakening

The track is off Sheik’s upcoming album Live at the Café Carlyle.

Check out Spring Awakening creator Duncan Sheik and 2020 Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher, who appeared in the 2015 Deaf West Broadway revival, singing the show's “Touch Me” above. The track comes off the composer-lyricist’s upcoming album Live at the Café Carlyle, set for release December 4.

“When Spring Awakening gets to the moment of ‘Touch Me,’ I start to feel like the show really coalesces into something with its own fulsome magic,” Sheik says. “Musically, I like the way you feel the various rhythmic subdivisions in the 6/8 time signature and the chord progressions illicit both yearning and hope.”

Based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play of the same name, the musical depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated, and mysterious time of sexual awakening. It first premiered on Broadway in 2006 and then was revived nine years later in a re-imagined staging performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language.

Sheik's most recent theatre projects include Alice By Heart, The Secret Life of Bees, Because of Winn Dixie, and Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

Click here to presave the album.

