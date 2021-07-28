Listen to Excerpt of Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort Podcast, With James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung

By Andrew Gans
Jul 28, 2021
 
Jack Feldstein and Paul Doust's new musical also features Lena Hall, Jackie Hoffman, and Gavin Lee.

Broadway Podcast Network will stream the new audio musical Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort in three episodes beginning July 30. Listen to an excerpt from the first act above.

The cast is led by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Mr. Dellamort and Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Sue Grimshaw with Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Rhonda Lipson, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mina Thompson, and Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Barry Scott. Tony nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) is the Narrator.

James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, and Telly Leung

Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, featuring a book and lyrics by Jack Feldstein and music, lyrics, and radio play adaptation by Paul Doust, is directed by Ella Jane New, with music supervision and orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle and and sound design by Tony nominee Cricket S. Myers.

In the audio musical, three lost souls receive an unexpected invitation to spend New Yearʼs Eve at Maison Dellamort: a remote South Carolina guest house with a peculiar yet magnetic host.

The studio cast recording of the new musical was released July 23 from Broadway Records. For more information about the podcast, visit BPN.FM/Dellamort.

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

17 PHOTOS
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin
James Monroe Iglehart as The Genie in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart at BroadwayCon 2017 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton Joan Marcus
New_York_Pops_Gala_Concert_Performance_2018_HR
James Monroe Iglehart with the New York Pops Joseph Marzullo/WENN
