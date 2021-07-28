Listen to Excerpt of Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort Podcast, With James Monroe Iglehart, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung

Jack Feldstein and Paul Doust's new musical also features Lena Hall, Jackie Hoffman, and Gavin Lee.

Broadway Podcast Network will stream the new audio musical Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort in three episodes beginning July 30. Listen to an excerpt from the first act above.

The cast is led by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Mr. Dellamort and Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Sue Grimshaw with Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Rhonda Lipson, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mina Thompson, and Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Barry Scott. Tony nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins) is the Narrator.

Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, featuring a book and lyrics by Jack Feldstein and music, lyrics, and radio play adaptation by Paul Doust, is directed by Ella Jane New, with music supervision and orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle and and sound design by Tony nominee Cricket S. Myers.

In the audio musical, three lost souls receive an unexpected invitation to spend New Yearʼs Eve at Maison Dellamort: a remote South Carolina guest house with a peculiar yet magnetic host.

The studio cast recording of the new musical was released July 23 from Broadway Records. For more information about the podcast, visit BPN.FM/Dellamort.

