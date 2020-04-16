Listen to Francis Jue and More Sing ‘Election Night’ From David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power

The track comes from the Off-Broadway cast recording, out April 17.

A track from the Soft Power Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording explores the complicated realities of voting in America. Listen to Francis Jue, Jon Hoche, Austin Ku, and the ensemble sing “Election Night” below.

As previously announced , the complete album will drop April 17 via Ghostlight Records for digital streaming and download. The Public and Ghostlight will host a virtual listening party that day with the cast and creative team to raise funds for the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. The stream will be available to watch on YouTube at 8 PM ET.

The album features the performances of the complete Off-Broadway cast, including Conrad Ricamora as Xuē Xíng, Jue as DHH, and Alyse Alan Louis as Zoe and Hillary.

Soft Power features a book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori. The musical, inspired by events in Hwang's own life, follows a Chinese-American playwright. After being stabbed on the street, he descends into an elaborate dream in which a Chinese theatrical producer travels to America and forges a powerful bond with then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The musical, directed by Leigh Silverman, made its Off-Broadway debut at the Public Theater in 2019 and recently earned five Lucille Lortel nominations, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Choreography.

Rounding out the company of Soft Power are Billy Bustamante, Kendyl Ito, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, and John Yi.

Watch the cast record the track “Democracy (Reprise)” below.

