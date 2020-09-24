Listen to Hadestown Star Eva Noblezada Sing 'Square Peg' From the New Film Yellow Rose

Lea Salonga and Dale Watson are also featured on the film's soundtrack from Sony Music Masterworks.

Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who headlined the Tony-winning Hadestown up until the Broadway shutdown, stars in the new film Yellow Rose, which arrives in select theatres October 9 from Sony Pictures' Stage 6 Films.

That same day, Sony Music Masterworks will release the soundtrack from the film, featuring a mix of newly recorded original tracks as performed in the film by Noblezada, Tony winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), and country singer Dale Watson, as well as score tracks by composer Christopher H. Knight.

Below, Playbill offers an exclusive listen to Noblezada singing the lead single from the soundtrack, "Square Peg," which will be available to stream and download beginning September 25 when pre-ordering the album.



“Music is truly the heart and soul of Yellow Rose," says director Diane Paragas. "Even if you’re not a country fan, I know you will love these songs performed by the extraordinary Eva Noblezada, legendary Lea Salonga, and Dale Watson. Dale also contributed his amazing songwriting talents to the film along with myself and Thia Megia. In addition, we include the haunting score from our composer Christopher H. Knight.”

In the upcoming film, Noblezada plays Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, who dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her mom suddenly gets picked up by immigration and Customs Enforcement.

