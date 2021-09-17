Listen to Jeremy Jordan Sing 'Grow for Me' From Little Shop of Horrors

By Andrew Gans
Sep 17, 2021
The Tony nominee steps into the role of Seymour when the Off-Broadway revival reopens September 21.
Jeremy Jordan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ghostlight Records has released a new single of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's “Grow for Me” from Little Shop of Horrors, performed by Jeremy Jordan. The Newsies Tony nominee steps into the role of Seymour when the acclaimed revival resumes performances at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre September 21.

Listen to Jordan's performance below:

September 21 also marks the physical release of Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Album on CD and in stores. The recording features Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, and Tammy Blanchard as Audrey with Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and ensemble members Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The recording, nominated for a 2021 Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award, is currently available in all digital and streaming platforms.

The album is produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer and executive-produced by the show’s producers, Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and Hunter Arnold.

To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, click here.

