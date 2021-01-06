Listen to Leslie Odom Jr's. 'Speak Now' From the One Night in Miami... Soundtrack

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Listen to Leslie Odom Jr's. 'Speak Now' From the One Night in Miami... Soundtrack
By Dan Meyer
Jan 06, 2021
 
The new song is co-written by Sam Ashworth.

Check out the new song "Speak Now," performed and co-written by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., above. The track, which the performer penned with Sam Ashworth, appears on the One Night in Miami... soundtrack; Odom Jr. stars as Sam Cooke in the movie.

The film, based on the 2013 stage play by Olivier nominee Kemp Powers (who also wrote the screenplay), marks Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut.

One Night in Miami… also features Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown. Rounding out the cast are 2020 Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

Amazon Studios releases the film in select U.S. theatres January 8 and on Prime Video January 15.

Look Back at Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Career Highlights

Look Back at Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Career Highlights

28 PHOTOS
Front: Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr.<br> Back: Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness
(Front) Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Back) Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom Jr. ("Sam Strickland") and Megan Hilty ("Ivy Lynn") in Season 2, Episode 8: "The Bells and Whistles"
Leslie Odom Jr. and Megan Hilty on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr. on <i>Law &amp; Order: SVU</i>
Leslie Odom Jr. on Law & Order: SVU NBCUniversal
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr.
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr. in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman (center) and the cast
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman, and the cast in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM!
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.