Listen to Leslie Odom Jr's. 'Speak Now' From the One Night in Miami... Soundtrack

The new song is co-written by Sam Ashworth.

Check out the new song "Speak Now," performed and co-written by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., above. The track, which the performer penned with Sam Ashworth, appears on the One Night in Miami... soundtrack; Odom Jr. stars as Sam Cooke in the movie. The film, based on the 2013 stage play by Olivier nominee Kemp Powers (who also wrote the screenplay), marks Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut. One Night in Miami… also features Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown. Rounding out the cast are 2020 Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick. Amazon Studios releases the film in select U.S. theatres January 8 and on Prime Video January 15.

