Listen to Lilli Cooper, Solea Pfeiffer, and More as Sorority Sisters in Salad Days Musical

The cast recording of the ten-minute musical comedy drops November 20.

Get an exclusive first listen to the title track from Salad Days above, with performances by Tony nominee Lilli Cooper, Solea Pfeiffer, Lindsey Brett Carothers, and Cassie Levine. The cast recording of the ten-minute musical comedy drops November 20.

The work, written by Alex Ratner, follows four best friends from college: sorority sisters Bree, Devon, Holly, and queen bee Gabrielle on the eve of the latter's fairy-tale Hamptons wedding. Set in Bloomingdale's Forty Carrots Restaurant, it's a millennial lunch date gone wrong as well as a spoof of female foursome-led TV shows like Girls and Sex and the City.

The recording also stars Ryan Vona (Beautiful, Paramour) as Bloomingdale's waiter Bartolomeo, and features orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler.

Originally conceived in the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, Salad Days was the 2017 recipient of the Jean Banks Award, presented annually by the BMI Foundation to the best ten-minute musical created in the workshop.

