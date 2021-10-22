Listen to 'Louder Than Words' From Tick, Tick…BOOM! Movie Soundtrack

The film adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical, starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, arrives in theatres and Netflix next month.

The upcoming movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM! has released a second single off of its soundtrack. Listen to the finale number “Louder Than Words,” as performed by Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joshua Henry, below.

The new track follows the release of "30/90" (the opening number). The film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, arrives in theatres November 12 and on Netflix November 19. Details on the full soundtrack release to come.

Based on late Rent composer Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical of the same name, tick, tick…BOOM! follows the young composer during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships and friendships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic.

In addition to Tony winner and Oscar nominee Garfield as Larson, Hudgens as Karessa, and Henry as a new character named Roger, the cast features Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan and Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, plus Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

Steven Levenson penned the screenplay and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer. Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.