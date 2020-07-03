Listen to Margo Martindale and Tory Kittles on a New Broadway-Themed Episode of Day by Day Podcast

Created by Adam Faze and Jamie Dolan, the fictional anthology series takes a theatre bent in its July 2 episode.

On July 2, the new bi-weekly narrative anthology series podcast Day by Day welcomes Tony nominee Margo Martindale (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) and Tory Kittles (A Behanding in Spokane) for their latest episode “Ghost Light.”

Ellie was about to have her Broadway debut before the pandemic. A couple months into the shutdown, she finds herself at the empty theatre along with her co-star, Broadway icon, Rita Elworth. As the two come together in the majestic and dusty space, reality, fantasy, and superstition blur, transporting us to another world.

Created and produced by Adam Faze and Jamie Dolan, Day by Day has previously released episodes starring Lucas Hedges, Pamela Adlon, Hari Nef, Julia Fox, Josephine Langford, Elsie Fisher, Camila Mendes and more.

“Any time a crisis hits, we look to storytellers to help us get through a difficult time,” Faze and Dolan told Playbill by email. “With Day by Day, we wanted to create a space where writers could talk about what was happening in the world through a positive lens.”

“Between the scripts, the acting, the animations by Christ Hanover, and the incredible work by our sound designer and collaborator Becket Cerny, we want each episode to feel no different than a studio movie, but with stories that speak to this exact moment.”

The new episode, “Ghost Light,” specifically speaks to the recent official confirmation that Broadway will remain closed through the end of 2020; the episode came together in just three days.

“Libe and Rory wrote such a beautiful script about two generations of actors dealing with the loss of their industry, and it will hit home for anyone wishing they were in a Broadway theatre right now.”

The episode also spotlights the charity See Lighting Foundation, which supplies monthly grants of $500 to 60 immigrant theatre artists who are unable to qualify for unemployment benefits and are unable to seek other work due to the nature of their work visas. To donate, please visit seelightingfoundation.com.

Listen to the episode here:

