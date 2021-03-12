Listen to Mattie Mae From Classical Theatre of Harlem's ICONS Series

In honor of Women's History Month, five audio plays highlighting Black women from the Harlem Renaissance will release on Playbill.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) and Playbill are teaming up for ICONS: Harlem Renaissance in Motion, a series of audio plays produced by CTH and Venus Radio Theater. Launched on March 8, International Women’s Day, an audio play was released each day until March 12, highlighting five Black women who were central to the Harlem Renaissance.

For the collection of plays, CTH commissioned Harlem-based playwrights to create monologues performed by Harlem-based actors, honoring the largely unsung voices of fascinating figures, especially women, who were integral to the movement.

The fifth and final release is titled Mattie Mae, written by Cassandra Medley and performed by Pernell Walker. Listen to the full audio play above.

The monologue represents a blend of the experiences of the many women who moved to Harlem from the southern United States. In Medley’s play, “Mattie Mae has recently moved from South Carolina and works as a maid. When she takes a job at the home of Toot, a nightclub performer, she enters a world she never could have imagined.”

ICONS was curated by CTH's Director of Literary Programs & Dramaturg Shawn René Graham and Mellon Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Betty Shamieh.

“The Harlem Renaissance was one of the most extraordinary and prolific periods in U.S. history,” says Graham. “Having these writers, who are living in the midst of a new Black art renaissance in theatre, film and television, revisit these less well-known figures is a testament to the contributions Black artists have made and how they have shaped our culture in the past, present, and future.”

Shamieh adds, “It has been wonderful to witness these writers pour their passion into giving voice to the incredible artists, activists, and intellectuals who shaped the Harlem Renaissance. These imaginative stories brought to life in ICONS illuminate their impact on our culture and our world.”

CTH provides theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs at little or no cost to underserved communities in Harlem and beyond. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has prioritized opportunity and access in the theatrical arts: onstage, backstage, in its administration, board, and audience. By leading with diversity, equity and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most racially, generationally, and socio-economically diverse theatre audiences in New York City. Follow CTH on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Follow Venus Radio Theatre on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.