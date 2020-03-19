Listen to Mockingbird and Dear Evan Hansen Star Taylor Trensch Sing in Archibald's Next Big Thing

The second season of the Netflix series drops March 20.

Taylor Trensch, recently seen on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird and in the title role of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, lends his rangy vocals to the second season of the DreamWorks Animation show Archibald's Next Big Thing.

Trensch, who also originated the role of Barnaby Tucker in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, provides the singing voice for the carefree chicken Archibald in the seventh episode of the new season, Baritone Tea. Watch a preview of Trensch singing Matthew Janszen's "Everything Sounds Better in a Song" above. In this clip, after drinking a special throat tea, Archibald discovers that his voice has turned silky smooth.

The 13-episode second season drops on Netflix March 20.

The children's series features the speaking voices of Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen's current title player) as Finly, Tony Hale as Archibald, Adam Pally as Sage, Chelsea Kane as Loy, Kari Wahlgren as Bea, and Rosamund Pike as the Narrator. Guests include Jane Lynch, Casey Wilson, Chris Parnell, John Heder, Henry Winkler, Ana Gasteyer, and Gary Cole.

