Listen to New Track ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ From Broadway-Bound Sing Street

The song will be included on the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the musical.

A new track from the Broadway-bound musical Sing Street dropped February 26 ahead of the show’s Original Broadway Cast recording Release.

“Originally written for the movie’s American prom scene, [Sing Street creator] John Carney’s brief was for a song with a strong positive message and influences from ‘80s artists like Billy Joel, Hall and Oates, and Huey Lewis and the News,” said the song’s co-writer (and show producer) Gary Clark. “My first stop was finding that punchy title. Once I found that, everything seemed to fall into place and the song was written and recorded very quickly.”

Listen to “Drive It Like You Stole It” below.



Next month, Sing Street makes the move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Following a recent run at New York Theatre Workshop, the new musical will begin previews on Broadway March 26 ahead of an April 19 opening.

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, the musical explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Reprising their Sing Street performances from the world premiere will be Brenock O’Connor as Conor, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Gus Halper as Brendan, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Ilan Eskenazi as the understudy cover, and Anthony Genovesi as drummer.

As previously reported, the Sing Street cast album from Sony Masterworks Broadway will be released digitally March 26, coinciding with the show's first preview, and a physical CD release will follow April 17.

In anticipation of the transfer, the show last week released a new music video for the song "Up" from the musical—watch it below.

