Listen to Ngozi Anyanwu, April Matthis, and Denise Manning in G.O.A.T.

Anyanwu’s short audio play is presented by Playing on Air.

In honor of Black History Month, Playing on Air and Playbill are releasing a short audio play by a Black creative every Monday. In this third release, check out G.O.A.T. by Ngozi Anyanwu above, starring April Matthis, Denise Manning, and Anyanwu (with a cameo by Bobby Moreno).

G.O.A.T. follows Jay, Bonita, and Row, as they gather on the rooftop to burn the sage and drink the sacred Gatorade. As they pray to the goddess Nike and the power of Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe, they attempt to summon victory for their beloved champion: Serena Williams.

Directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down) and featuring original music by Jeremy Lloyd, G.O.A.T. is a celebration of Black Girl Magic, on and off the court. After the episode, stay tuned for host Claudia Catania’s conversation with the artists, about ritual, their multi-hyphenate talents, and the G.O.A.T. herself, Williams.

Playing On Air is a radio program and podcast, dedicated to sharing great short theater with the public. With short plays written by some of the country’s top playwrights, cast with celebrated actors, and led by award-winning directors, Playing On Air presents the best of modern theatre.