Listen to Over 50 Singles and Albums From Broadway Performers

Here is a starter list of Broadway performers who have released music during the year of the theatre shutdown.

When New York Governor Cuomo announced the Broadway shutdown on March 12, 2020, audience and industry members alike were looking into an unknown future, with formal predictions forecasting that theatres would be able to reopen in April 2020. But as the shutdown extensions continued to roll out, theatre artists found new ways to create beyond the stage, including virtual performances and starting new businesses.

Recording music was another venture that theatre artists looked to during the shutdown. Whether it was producing original music or covers of musical theatre tunes, fans were still able to enjoy the voices of Broadway performers—only now through headphones instead of live onstage.

Take a look at the list below for singles, EPs, and albums from over 50 Broadway artists that have been released since March 12, 2020. All are available to enjoy on Spotify and can be found on most other streaming platforms.

This is a starter list to create your own playlist and is by no means comprehensive. Feel free to share with us the artists you’ve loved listening to during the pandemic on our social media channels!

(Note: This list does not include any holiday music releases, which can be found in this roundup.)

Alex Boniello

Hi



Alex Newell

“Mama Told Me”



Alice Ripley with Brad Simmons

“Carry Me Away”



Anthony Ramos with Ari Lennox

“If You Want Me to Stay (With Anthony Ramos)”



Ben Platt

“So Will I”



Bobby Conte Thorton

Along The Way



Brad Gibson

“Fool”



Britton Smith (via Britton and the Sting)

“Lady Wisdom”



Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean

"When You Believe"



Dola (Condola Rashad)

SPACE DAUGHTER



Emma Caymares

“I Don’t Know You (IDKU)”



Emma Hunton

“Brown Eyed Girl”



Ethan Slater

Life Is Weird



Heath Saunders

Does Not Play Well With Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”)



Idina Menzel with Chaka Khan

“I’m Every Woman”



Ingrid Michaelson

Women to the Front: Ingrid Michaelson



J. Breckenridge

“Y.O.U.”



Jai’Len Josey

Illustrations



Jasmine Cephas Jones

Blue Bird



Jeremy Jordan

“Alive”



Jerusha (Cavazos)

“no feelings”



John Cameron Mitchell

New American Dream, Pt. 1



Josh Groban

Harmony (Deluxe)



Joshua Henry

Guarantee



Kara Lindsay

“Change The Tide”



Kathryn Gallagher

Demos, Vol. 2



Keke Palmer

Virgo Tendencies, Pt. II



Kyle Taylor Parker

Broadway Soul, Vol. 2



Laura Bell Bundy, Shoshana Bean, and Anika Noni Rose

“Get It Girl, You Go”



Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti



Laura Dreyfuss

“Sidelines”



LOLO (Lauren Pritchard)

“Together We Are Stronger (feat. Nikki Vianna and Devyn De Loera)”



Marcus Paul James

“Waiting For”



Margo Seibert

Influence



Marisha Wallace

TOMORROW



Mars Storm Rucker

"coffeshop"



Melissa Errico

Two Spring Songs for Summer



Mike Wartella

Polarity



Nick Blaemire

Superstitious Drive



Nick Rashad Burroughs

“Tonight”



Nik Alexander

“Not the Enemy”

Available March 26

Nora Schell

“White Boys”



Paolo Szot

Jardim Noturno-Canções e Obras para Piano de Claudio Santor



Peppermint

A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers



Ryan Shaw

Imagining Marvin



Sarah Stiles

You Can Ukelele With Me



Siobhan Dillon

One Voice



Shoshana Bean

Selah



Telly Leung

You Matter



Will Connolly

Walk



Zachary James

Call Out



