Listen to Over 50 Singles and Albums From Broadway Performers

When New York Governor Cuomo announced the Broadway shutdown on March 12, 2020, audience and industry members alike were looking into an unknown future, with formal predictions forecasting that theatres would be able to reopen in April 2020. But as the shutdown extensions continued to roll out, theatre artists found new ways to create beyond the stage, including virtual performances and starting new businesses.
Recording music was another venture that theatre artists looked to during the shutdown. Whether it was producing original music or covers of musical theatre tunes, fans were still able to enjoy the voices of Broadway performers—only now through headphones instead of live onstage.
Take a look at the list below for singles, EPs, and albums from over 50 Broadway artists that have been released since March 12, 2020. All are available to enjoy on Spotify and can be found on most other streaming platforms.
This is a starter list to create your own playlist and is by no means comprehensive. Feel free to share with us the artists you’ve loved listening to during the pandemic on our social media channels!
(Note: This list does not include any holiday music releases, which can be found in this roundup.)
Alex Boniello
Hi
Alex Newell
“Mama Told Me”
Alice Ripley with Brad Simmons
“Carry Me Away”
Anthony Ramos with Ari Lennox
“If You Want Me to Stay (With Anthony Ramos)”
Ben Platt
“So Will I”
Bobby Conte Thorton
Along The Way
Brad Gibson
“Fool”
Britton Smith (via Britton and the Sting)
“Lady Wisdom”
Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean
"When You Believe"
Dola (Condola Rashad)
SPACE DAUGHTER
Emma Caymares
“I Don’t Know You (IDKU)”
Emma Hunton
“Brown Eyed Girl”
Ethan Slater
Life Is Weird
Heath Saunders
Does Not Play Well With Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”)
Idina Menzel with Chaka Khan
“I’m Every Woman”
Ingrid Michaelson
Women to the Front: Ingrid Michaelson
J. Breckenridge
“Y.O.U.”
Jai’Len Josey
Illustrations
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Blue Bird
Jeremy Jordan
“Alive”
Jerusha (Cavazos)
“no feelings”
John Cameron Mitchell
New American Dream, Pt. 1
Josh Groban
Harmony (Deluxe)
Joshua Henry
Guarantee
Kara Lindsay
“Change The Tide”
Kathryn Gallagher
Demos, Vol. 2
Keke Palmer
Virgo Tendencies, Pt. II
Kyle Taylor Parker
Broadway Soul, Vol. 2
Laura Bell Bundy, Shoshana Bean, and Anika Noni Rose
“Get It Girl, You Go”
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti
Laura Dreyfuss
“Sidelines”
LOLO (Lauren Pritchard)
“Together We Are Stronger (feat. Nikki Vianna and Devyn De Loera)”
Marcus Paul James
“Waiting For”
Margo Seibert
Influence
Marisha Wallace
TOMORROW
Mars Storm Rucker
"coffeshop"
Melissa Errico
Two Spring Songs for Summer
Mike Wartella
Polarity
Nick Blaemire
Superstitious Drive
Nick Rashad Burroughs
“Tonight”
Nik Alexander
“Not the Enemy”
Available March 26
Nora Schell
“White Boys”
Paolo Szot
Jardim Noturno-Canções e Obras para Piano de Claudio Santor
Peppermint
A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers
Ryan Shaw
Imagining Marvin
Sarah Stiles
You Can Ukelele With Me
Siobhan Dillon
One Voice
Shoshana Bean
Selah
Telly Leung
You Matter
Will Connolly
Walk
Zachary James
Call Out