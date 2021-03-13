Listen to Over 50 Singles and Albums From Broadway Performers

toggle menu
toggle search form
News   Listen to Over 50 Singles and Albums From Broadway Performers
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Mar 13, 2021
 
Here is a starter list of Broadway performers who have released music during the year of the theatre shutdown.
Britton Smith, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher
Britton Smith, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher

When New York Governor Cuomo announced the Broadway shutdown on March 12, 2020, audience and industry members alike were looking into an unknown future, with formal predictions forecasting that theatres would be able to reopen in April 2020. But as the shutdown extensions continued to roll out, theatre artists found new ways to create beyond the stage, including virtual performances and starting new businesses.

Recording music was another venture that theatre artists looked to during the shutdown. Whether it was producing original music or covers of musical theatre tunes, fans were still able to enjoy the voices of Broadway performers—only now through headphones instead of live onstage.

Take a look at the list below for singles, EPs, and albums from over 50 Broadway artists that have been released since March 12, 2020. All are available to enjoy on Spotify and can be found on most other streaming platforms.

This is a starter list to create your own playlist and is by no means comprehensive. Feel free to share with us the artists you’ve loved listening to during the pandemic on our social media channels!

(Note: This list does not include any holiday music releases, which can be found in this roundup.)

Alex Boniello
Hi

Alex Newell
“Mama Told Me”

Alice Ripley with Brad Simmons
“Carry Me Away”

Anthony Ramos with Ari Lennox
“If You Want Me to Stay (With Anthony Ramos)”

Ben Platt
“So Will I”

Bobby Conte Thorton
Along The Way

Brad Gibson
“Fool”

Britton Smith (via Britton and the Sting)
“Lady Wisdom”

Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean
"When You Believe"

Dola (Condola Rashad)
SPACE DAUGHTER

Emma Caymares
“I Don’t Know You (IDKU)”

Emma Hunton
“Brown Eyed Girl”

Ethan Slater
Life Is Weird

Heath Saunders
Does Not Play Well With Others (I Hope You’re Not “Others”)

Idina Menzel with Chaka Khan
“I’m Every Woman”

Ingrid Michaelson
Women to the Front: Ingrid Michaelson

J. Breckenridge
“Y.O.U.”

Jai’Len Josey
Illustrations

Jasmine Cephas Jones
Blue Bird

Jeremy Jordan
“Alive”

Jerusha (Cavazos)
“no feelings”

John Cameron Mitchell
New American Dream, Pt. 1

Josh Groban
Harmony (Deluxe)

Joshua Henry
Guarantee

Kara Lindsay
“Change The Tide”

Kathryn Gallagher
Demos, Vol. 2

Keke Palmer
Virgo Tendencies, Pt. II

Kyle Taylor Parker
Broadway Soul, Vol. 2

Laura Bell Bundy, Shoshana Bean, and Anika Noni Rose
“Get It Girl, You Go”

Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti

Laura Dreyfuss
“Sidelines”

LOLO (Lauren Pritchard)
“Together We Are Stronger (feat. Nikki Vianna and Devyn De Loera)”

Marcus Paul James
“Waiting For”

Margo Seibert
Influence

Marisha Wallace
TOMORROW

Mars Storm Rucker
"coffeshop"

Melissa Errico
Two Spring Songs for Summer

Mike Wartella
Polarity

Nick Blaemire
Superstitious Drive

Nick Rashad Burroughs
“Tonight”

Nik Alexander
“Not the Enemy”
Available March 26

Nora Schell
“White Boys”

Paolo Szot
Jardim Noturno-Canções e Obras para Piano de Claudio Santor

Peppermint
A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers

Ryan Shaw
Imagining Marvin

Sarah Stiles
You Can Ukelele With Me

Siobhan Dillon
One Voice

Shoshana Bean
Selah

Telly Leung
You Matter

Will Connolly
Walk

Zachary James
Call Out

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.