Listen to Phillipa Soo in an Early Demo Recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘How Far I’ll Go’ From Moana

By Dan Meyer
May 21, 2020
 
The Hamilton Tony nominee recorded the track in 2015 at The Public Theater.
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a treat for Moana fans May 21: an early demo of Tony nominee Phillipa Soo singing the film’s Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go.” The track below was recorded in a dressing room at The Public Theater while the pair were rehearsing for the 2015 Off-Broadway debut of Hamilton.

“This is my first or second draft,” Miranda wrote. “I don’t know why it‘s so dingdang high, but Pippa can do anything.”

READ: Hamilton Film, With Original Broadway Cast, Will Now Stream on Disney+ This Summer

Soo starred as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, opposite the creator in the title role. Since Hamilton, Soo starred in Amélie and The Parisian Woman on Broadway. More recently, she appeared on the CBS series The Code and in Clubbed Thumb’s production of Tumacho.

Moana was released in 2016, and the anthem “How Far I’ll Go” earned Miranda an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Maintaining his relationship with Disney, the composer-lyricist also starred in Mary Poppins Returns.

Production Photos: Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

Production Photos: Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

10 PHOTOS
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/ameri/tim/hambway01.jpg
Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson and cast Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs and cast
Daveed Diggs Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
