Listen to Phillipa Soo in an Early Demo Recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘How Far I’ll Go’ From Moana

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a treat for Moana fans May 21: an early demo of Tony nominee Phillipa Soo singing the film’s Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go.” The track below was recorded in a dressing room at The Public Theater while the pair were rehearsing for the 2015 Off-Broadway debut of Hamilton.
“This is my first or second draft,” Miranda wrote. “I don’t know why it‘s so dingdang high, but Pippa can do anything.”
Soo starred as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, opposite the creator in the title role. Since Hamilton, Soo starred in Amélie and The Parisian Woman on Broadway. More recently, she appeared on the CBS series The Code and in Clubbed Thumb’s production of Tumacho.
Moana was released in 2016, and the anthem “How Far I’ll Go” earned Miranda an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Maintaining his relationship with Disney, the composer-lyricist also starred in Mary Poppins Returns.