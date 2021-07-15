Listen to Phillipa Soo Read The Stand-In Audible Audiobook Clip

The Tony nominee narrates the romantic comedy.

Check out Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo in an excerpt from The Stand-In by Lily Chu above. The debut novel drops on Audible July 15.

Set in present-day Toronto, The Stand-In follows a Chinese-Canadian woman named Gracie who is mistaken by paparazzi for a famous Chinese actress in town performing in a play. The mistaken identity leads to Gracie being hired as the star’s double at public events, alongside her co-worker and rumored real-life love interest.

"I am so excited for people to listen to this book," says Soo. "It's romantic, it's fun, but it also has a big heart. A true rom-com at its core, this story will have audiences laughing and crying. I personally connected with...Gracie and I am thrilled to give her perspective a voice."

This isn’t the only voice work Soo has done lately. She recently starred as the Chinese goddess Chang’e in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated animated film Over the Moon. Her upcoming projects include the film One True Loves and the TV show Dopesick on Hulu.

Click here to listen to The Stand-In on Audible.