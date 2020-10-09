Listen to Phillipa Soo Sing the KPOP-Inspired ‘Ultraluminary’ From Netflix's Over the Moon

The Hamilton Tony nominee performs the new track in the upcoming release.

Check out the music video for the KPOP-inspired “Ultraluminary” above, sung by Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo. The dance track comes from the upcoming animated feature film Over the Moon, streaming on Netflix beginning October 23.

The song is written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (Off-Broadway's KPOP).

Joining Soo in the cast are Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Cathy Ang, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn (Waitress), Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh. Audrey Wells penned the screenplay; Oscar winner Glen Keane and John Kahrs are co-directors.

In Over the Moon, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou produce with executive producers Janet Yang, Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu, and Thomas Hui.

