Listen to Playbill's Holiday Playlist on Spotify

Add some Broadway to your holiday party soundtrack this winter.

This holiday season, celebrate the best of Broadway in true Playbill fashion with a Spotify playlist featuring the best songs for any occasion this winter.

From Christmas shows like Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn and Elf: The Musical to Tony-winning musicals with holiday scenes like Caroline, or Change and Mame, there's a wide range of tunes to bring the holiday spirit into your home.

Playbill has also added tracks from the newest holiday albums by your Broadway favorites, like Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter. From the jazzy stylings of Ana Gasteyer to the deep baritone of Jawan Jackson, this soundtrack is melodious and festive.

For more, follow Playbill on Spotify.

PLAYBILL'S HOLIDAY PLAYLIST

