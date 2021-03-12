Listen to President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Talk David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross

The audio clip is from the pair's eight-episode Spotify podcast Renegades: Born in the USA.

President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces on a new eight-episode podcast for Spotify entitled Renegades: Born in the USA that explores race, fatherhood, marriage, and the future of America.

In the fifth episode of the series, debuting March 15, the two discuss growing up broke and happy, plus issues of class, opportunity, and what went wrong with upward mobility in the country. Listen to an exclusive clip from the episode, where the duo also reference David Mamet drama Glengarry Glen Ross, below.

Renegades is the second podcast to launch through Spotify’s partnership with President and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. In the introduction of the first episode, the former president asks, “How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?

“That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year—with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen. On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Springsteen received a 2018 Special Tony Award for his solo show Springsteen on Broadway.

