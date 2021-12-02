Listen to Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort Sing 'Tonight' From New West Side Story Movie

Director Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical hits theatres December 10.

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort star as Maria and Tony in Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of West Side Story, arriving in movie theatres December 10. Listen to the pair singing the iconic love duet "Tonight" from the film's soundtrack below.

The song is one of 21 tracks on the film's soundtrack album, which will see a digital release December 3 ahead of a physical release set to coincide with the film's premiere. The album will include performances from the film's cast, including Elgort, Zegler, Mike Faist, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Rita Moreno. Bernstein's score is played by the New York Philharmonic with additional music performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of their Music Director Gustavo Dudamel.

Adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the film features a screenplay by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner (who also serves as executive producer) and choreography by Justin Peck.

West Side Story's music team includes music arranger David Newman, Supervising Vocal Producer Jeanine Tesori, and Executive Music Producer Matt Sullivan, all of whom produce the soundtrack album as well. Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger are executive soundtrack producers.