Listen to 'Rise and Shine' From Camp Morning Wood: A Very Naked Musical

The musical will play a limited engagement at New York's Asylum Theatre next month.

A revised version of Camp Morning Wood: A Very Naked Musical will play a limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Asylum Theatre during Pride Month.

Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley, the musical comedy features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords, Derrick Byars, and Matt Gumley with arrangements and orchestrations by Gumley and Jeffords. Performances are scheduled for June 4–20.

The musical tells the story of Randy, who—at a crossroads in his life after a hellish 30th birthday—finds himself at the front gate of a humble nudist camp. The camp itself is also at a crossroads, besieged by a tyrannical, right-wing Christian Senator who threatens its closure.

Listen to a sneak peek from the musical, "Rise and Shine," above. The song, the third in the show, serves as the introduction to the camp and the campers and their nudist family. Featuring all the campers, the song is led by Titus, played by Da'Merius Ford.

The company also includes Anthony Logan Cole, Thomas Delgado, Shelton Lindsay, Chris Ogren, Sean Stephens, and Brady Vigness.

Get Naked LLC in association with Soiree Fair, Inc., Husani Oakley, and Tym Byers produce the queer musical comedy.

