Listen to Short Play Waking Up by Cori Thomas

The Playing on Air twohander stars Lynnette R. Freeman and Amy Staats.

In honor of Black History Month, Playing on Air and Playbill are releasing a short audio play by a Black creative every Monday. In this second release, check out Waking Up by Cori Thomas (Lockdown, When January Feels Like Summer) above.

Two women, an American urbanite and a Nigerian villager, both discover lumps in their breasts. From opposite sides of the world, they each recount their story in juxtaposition. The details differ greatly, but their experiences of care, community, and their own tenacity make clear the universality of women's challenges and spirit.

A twohander about the body in crisis, Waking Up features Lynnette R. Freeman (Travisville) and Amy Staats (Miles for Mary).

Playing On Air is a radio program and podcast, dedicated to sharing great short theater with the public. With short plays written by some of the country’s top playwrights, cast with celebrated actors, and led by award-winning directors, Playing On Air presents the best of modern theatre.

