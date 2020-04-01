Listen to Sutton Foster Sing a Poignant New Song From Georgia Stitt’s A Quiet Revolution

The two-time Tony winner performs “Stop” on the new album.

As Georgia Stitt gears up to release her new album of original songs A Quiet Revolution (out digitally April 10 and on shelves May 1 from Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals), the composer and music director drops this single sung by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster.

The two collaborated on the 2016 Off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity, which Foster starred in and Stitt music directed. Though the song “Stop” was written in 2012, Stitt and Foster both feel its message resonates all the stronger today. Listen to Foster’s rendition in the video above.

A Quiet Revolution features 13 tracks performed by stage favorites Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

With music direction and orchestrations by Stitt, the album is produced by Jeffrey Lesser. Stitt’s original musicals include Snow Child, Big Red Sun, The Water, Mosaic, and Samantha Spade, Ace Detective, the latter commissioned by TADA Youth Theater. She has worked as the vocal coach on America’s Got Talent and Grease: You’re The One That I Want, and has worked on Avenue Q, Sweet Smell of Success, The Music Man, Titanic, Annie, and the national tour of Parade. She is the founder of the non-profit Maestra Music, which cultivates support, visibility, and community among women in music tied to theatre.