Listen to The Cher Show Star Teal Wicks Sing From Frank Wildhorn's Camille Claudel

The new musical from the Jekyll & Hyde composer begins its world premiere run at Virginia's Signature Theatre March 24.

Teal Wicks stars in the title role of Camille Claudel, which begins its world premiere run at the D.C.-area's Signature Theatre March 24. Get a preview of Wicks singing "In the Stone" from the new musical above.

The work is the latest from composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde) and book writer and lyricist Nan Knighton, marking the pair's first collaboration since their musical adaptation of The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Wicks leads a cast that also features Hugh Panaro as Auguste Rodin, Donna Migliaccio as Mme. Claudel, and Vincent Kempski as Paul Claudel. The ensemble includes Christopher Bloch, Christina Anne Jordan, Alani Kravitz, Christian Montgomery, Crystal Mosser, Katie Mariko Murray, David Schlumpf, Shayla S. Simmons, and Bobby Smith.

The musical, based on real-life French sculptor and graphic artist, had a developmental production at Goodspeed Musicals in 2003. Wildhorn and Knighton have substantially revised the musical since then.

The production is directed by Eric Schaeffer (Gigi and Follies on Broadway), with choreography by Matthew Gardiner, scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting design by Howell Binkley, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Anne Nesmith, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and music supervision and orchestrations by Jason Howland. Casting is by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise.