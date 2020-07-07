Listen to The Edge of Night by Kirsten Childs From Playwrights Horizons' Soundstage Podcast Series

The radio musical grapples with segregation in the 1950’s South.

Playwrights Horizons continues its fiction podcast series Soundstage July 7 with The Edge of Night, with music, lyrics, and a book by Kirsten Childs (Bella: An American Tale, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin). The musical follows Mrs. Annie Brown as she grapples with segregation in the 1950’s American South—which is getting in the way of watching her favorite soap opera.

The Edge of Night features the talents of Darlesia Cearcy as Mable and Amber Iman as KC. Cearcy, Brandon Gill, Kevin Massey, and Jasmin Walker are vocalists. Casting is by Katie Meister Houben.

Directed by Awoye Timpo, the creative team includes sound designer Elisheba Ittoop and music director Gary Atturio. The Edge of Night was recorded at Studio G Brooklyn, engineered by Chris Cubeta and mixed by Atturio.

The band includes Alan Markley on piano, Julie Pacheco on flute, and Atturio and Chris Cubeta on multiple instruments, with intro music by Emily A. Sprague.

Playwrights Horizons launched Soundstage in April in response to the theatre shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alison Koch serves as series line producer. The Edge of Night concludes the first season, but the series will return for another round of short works in 2021.

Check it out below or listen wherever you stream podcasts.