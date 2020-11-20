Listen to the New Girl Power Anthem for The Prom Movie, ‘Wear Your Crown’

The upbeat track features Meryl Streep rapping along with vocals by Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman.

A new female empowerment anthem "Wear Your Crown" for The Prom movie has dropped—check out the catchy, uptempo track above.

The new song features vocals by Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, and a rap bridge in which three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep breaks down the importance of taking the high road, complete with a reference to Michelle Obama's "when we go low, we go high" speech.

Sony Music Masterworks will debut The Prom (Music from the Netflix Film) digitally December 4 along with a physical release December 18. The new track was written by The Prom’s original creators Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin along with frequent Ryan Murphy collaborators Adam Anders and Peer Astrom. Click here to pre-order and listen on streaming music platforms.

Directed by Murphy, the movie (out December 11 on Netflix) features Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Kidman as Angie Dickinson, DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Washington as Mrs. Greene, newcomer Pellman as Emma, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, and Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein.

Featuring a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, earning seven Tony nominations.

