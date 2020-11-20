Listen to the New Girl Power Anthem for The Prom Movie, ‘Wear Your Crown’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Listen to the New Girl Power Anthem for The Prom Movie, ‘Wear Your Crown’
By Dan Meyer
Nov 20, 2020
 
The upbeat track features Meryl Streep rapping along with vocals by Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman.

A new female empowerment anthem "Wear Your Crown" for The Prom movie has dropped—check out the catchy, uptempo track above.

The new song features vocals by Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, and a rap bridge in which three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep breaks down the importance of taking the high road, complete with a reference to Michelle Obama's "when we go low, we go high" speech.

Ryan Murphy and cast of <i>The Prom</i>
Ryan Murphy and cast of The Prom Netlfix

Sony Music Masterworks will debut The Prom (Music from the Netflix Film) digitally December 4 along with a physical release December 18. The new track was written by The Prom’s original creators Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin along with frequent Ryan Murphy collaborators Adam Anders and Peer Astrom. Click here to pre-order and listen on streaming music platforms.

WATCH: It’s Time To Dance! Watch the 1st Teaser Trailer for Netflix's The Prom

Directed by Murphy, the movie (out December 11 on Netflix) features Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Kidman as Angie Dickinson, DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Washington as Mrs. Greene, newcomer Pellman as Emma, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, and Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein.

Featuring a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, earning seven Tony nominations.

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

8 PHOTOS
Meryl Streep and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Keegan-Michael Key The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Ariana Debose and Kerry Washington in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in <i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Ryan Murphy and cast of <i>The Prom</i>
Ryan Murphy and cast of The Prom Netlfix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cast Recordings & Albums Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.