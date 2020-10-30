Listen to The Prom Stars James Corden, Jo Ellen Pellman, More Sing 'Tonight Belongs to You' From Movie Soundtrack

The first single from Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical dropped October 30.

The first single from the movie adaptation of The Prom has dropped—check out James Corden, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, and more singing “Tonight Belongs to You” above. The film arrives on Netflix December 11.

The movie stars Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Corden as Barry Glickman, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, and newcomer Pellman as Emma Nolan.

Director Ryan Murphy previously shared that the entire song list from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin's original score made it into the movie. (Beguelin also wrote the stage show's book with Bob Martin.) The majority of filming happened before the coronavirus shutdown, with some pick-ups taking place over a brief period this summer.

PHOTOS: Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

The musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

Check out the trailer below.

