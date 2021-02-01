Listen to Tony Nominee Dominique Morisseau’s Audio Play Third Grade

Playing on Air's short play stars Morisseau and Broadway alum J. Alphonse Nicholson.

In honor of Black History Month, Playing on Air and Playbill are releasing a short audio play by a Black creative every Monday. To kick things off, check out Third Grade by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau above.

Elementary school teacher Kai is dedicated to helping her students thrive. But when one of her third-graders is brutally bullied, Kai must unexpectedly go to battle with the boy’s father over how best to protect his son.

J. Alphonse Nicholson (A Soldier’s Play, P-Valley) stars alongside playwright-performer Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Pipeline). Directed by Stori Ayers with music by Jimmy Keys, Third Grade is a searing look at the impossible choices that parents and public school educators are making to protect America’s kids. Following the performance, the artists join host Claudia Catania to discuss their own third grade experiences.

READ: Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew Heading to Broadway

Playing On Air is a radio program and podcast, dedicated to sharing great short theater with the public. With short plays written by some of the country’s top playwrights, cast with celebrated actors, and led by award-winning directors, Playing On Air presents the best of modern theatre.

