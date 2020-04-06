Listen to Tony Winner Lillias White Sing 'Get Happy' From Upcoming Solo Album

The Broadway favorite offers a personal take on the Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler classic.

To help lift spirits, Tony winner Lillias White has released the title track from her forthcoming solo recording, the Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler classic "Get Happy."

Get Happy!, which is scheduled for release this spring, is a mix of Motown, standards, rock 'n' roll, and jazz, all centered on the theme of “happiness.” Recorded at Old Mill Road Recording in East Arlington, Vermont, in July 2019, the album is the culmination of a 30-year friendship and professional collaboration between White and her musical director-accompanist, Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz), who passed away March 1. The album is dedicated to his memory.

White won her Tony for her performance as Sonja in Cy Coleman’s The Life. She was also Tony-nominated for her work as Funmilayo in Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once On This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. She received an Emmy as part of the cast of Sesame Street; her other screen credits include Pieces of April and Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down.

Get Happy! is produced by Joshua Sherman and engineered by Grammy winner Benjamin J. Arrindell.

