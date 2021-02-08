Listen to Tonya Pinkins, Condola Rashad, and Melanie Nicholls-King in Cell

Cassandra Medley’s short audio play is presented by Playing on Air.

In honor of Black History Month, Playing on Air and Playbill are releasing a short audio play by a Black creative every Monday. In this second release, check out Cell by Cassandra Medley above, starring Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam), Tony nominee Condola Rashad (Saint Joan), and Melanie Nicholls-King (The Wire).

Cell follows a jaded supervisor at an immigrant detention center who finds jobs there for her sister and niece, only to have family tensions erupt into a battle over home and homeland security.

The production is directed by Diverse City Theater Company founder Victor Lirio. Following the performance, host Claudia Catania joins Pulitzer Prize-winning immigration journalist Julia Preston, Broadway producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld, and playwright Medley (Relativity, Coming Up for Air) to move beyond headlines and explore the real lives that inspired Cell.

Playing On Air is a radio program and podcast, dedicated to sharing great short theater with the public. With short plays written by some of the country’s top playwrights, cast with celebrated actors, and led by award-winning directors, Playing On Air presents the best of modern theatre.