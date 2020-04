Listening Party: Check Out Something Rotten! With Brian d'Arcy James, John Cariani, and More

Mrs. Doubtfire's Jake Ryan Flynn recommends listening to the Broadway cast recording of the Tony-nominated musical comedy.

Need something to listen to? Mrs. Doubtfire’s Jake Ryan Flynn recommends the Broadway cast recording of Something Rotten!.

Something Rotten! opened at the St. James Theatre April 22, 2015, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. The musical played 32 previews and 708 performances before closing January 1, 2017, earning 10 Tony Award nominations and winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle’s performance as Shakespeare.

Featuring music and lyrics by Mrs. Doubtfire creative team Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick and book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, Something Rotten! tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical.

In addition to Borle, the production starred Brian d’Arcy James as Nick Bottom, John Cariani as Nigel Bottom, Heidi Blickenstaff as Bea, Brad Oscar as Nostradamus, Kate Reinders as Portia, Brooks Ashmankskas as Brother Jeremiah, Peter Bartlett as Lord Clapham/Master of the Juustice, and Gerry Vichi as Shylock. Rounding out the ensemble were Michael James Scott, Linda Griffin, David Hibbard, Jenny Hill, Stacey Todd Holt, Aaron Kaburick, Austin Lesch, Beth Johnson Nicely, Aleks Pevec, Angie Schworer, Eric Sciotto, Brian Shepard, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Ryan VanDenBoom, Marisha Wallace, and Bud Weber.

Something Rotten! featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Peter Hylenski.