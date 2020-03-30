Listening Party: Check Out the Cast Recording of Floyd Collins

Fun Home Tony Award nominee Beth Malone recommends listening to Adam Guettel and Tina Landau’s 1996 musical.

Floyd Collins began performances at Playwrights Horizons February 9, 1996. Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and a book by Tina Landau, the musical ran through March 24, 1996, garnering a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and two Obie Awards for Music and Orchestrations.

Based on true events, Floyd Collins tells the story of a cave explorer who becomes trapped underground and the media frenzy that ensues.

The original Off-Broadway production starred Stephen Lee Anderson, Michael Mulheren, Cass Morgan, Martin Moran, Theresa McCarthy, Jesse Sinclair Lenat, Brian D’Arcy James, Christopher Innvar, Jason Danieley, Don Chastain, James Bohanek, Mathew Bennett, and Rudy Roberson.

Directed by Landau, Floyd Collins featured scenic design by James Schuette, costume design by Melina Root, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.