Listening Party: Journey to Urinetown

Need something to listen to? Fiddler on the Roof star Alexandra Silber recommends revisiting the original Broadway cast recording of Urinetown.

Urinetown opened on Broadway at the Henry Miller’s Theatre September 20, 2001. The musical comedy, directed by John Rando with musical staging by John Carrafa, played 25 previews and 965 performances before closing on January 18 2004. The production earned 10 Tony Award nominations, winning three including Best Original Score.

The cast recording is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music.

With music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollman and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis, Urinetown tells the story of a futuristic world where people must pay for the privilege to pee, and the hero who leads the fight against this restriction.

Urinetown starred Hunter Foster as Bobby Strong, John Cullum as Caldwell B. Cladwell, Spencer Kayden as Little Sally, Daniel Marcus as Officer Barrel, Jeff McCarthy as Officer Lockstock, Nancy Opel as Penelope Pennywise, Jennifer Laura Thompson as Hope Cladwell, David Beach as Mr. McQueen, Jennifer Cody as Little Becky Two Shoes/Mrs. Millennium, Rachel Coloff as Soupy Sue/Cladwell’s Secretary, Rick Crom as Tiny Tom/Dr. Billeaux, John Deyle as Senator Fipp, Victor W. Hawks as Robbie The Stockfish/Business Man #1, Ken Jennings as Old Man Strong/Hot Balades Harry, Lawrence Street as Billy Boy Bill/Business Man #2, and Kay Walbye as Old Woman/Josephine Strong.

The production featured scenic/environment design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregory Gale and Jonathan Bixby, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Jeff Curtis and Lew Mead, with stage management by Julia P. Jones, Matthew Lacey, and Joe Bowerman.