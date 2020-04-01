Listening Party: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 01, 2020
 
Heights alum and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez recommends listening to Miranda’s Tony Award–winning musical.

The original Broadway production of In The Heights opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 9, 2008, after beginning performances February 14. In the Heights would go on to be nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical. The production closed January 9, 2011, after 1,185 performances.

Featuring original concept, music, and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quira Alegría Hudes, In The Heights tells the story of a young store owner who watches the joys and heartbreaks of his tight-knit community as they pass through his bodega in Washington Heights.

In the Heights marked the Broadway debut for Miranda as both a writer and performer. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winner led the cast as Usnavi alongside a company that included alums Mandy Gonzalez as Nina, Christopher Jackson as Benny, Karen Olivo as Vanessa, Robin de Jesús as Sonny, Priscilla Lopez as Camilla, Carlos Gomez as Kevin, Janet Dacal as Carla, Andréa Burns as Daniela, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, and Seth Stewart as Grafitti Pete. Roudning out the ensemble were Tony Chiroldes, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Joshua Henry, Afra Hines, Nina Lafarga, Doreen Montalvo, Javier Muñoz, Krysta Rodriguez, Eliseo Román, Luis Salgado, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Rickey Tripp.

Directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, the production featured set design by Anna Louizos, costume deisgn by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners.

