Listening Party: Look Back at Heathers: The Musical Off-Broadway

Need something to listen to? Six star Andrea Macasaet recommends listening to Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s Heathers: The Musical.

Following its Los Angeles premiere, Heathers opened Off-Broadway March 31, 2014. The musical, featuring music, lyrics, and book by O’Keefe and Murphy, played New World Stages through August 4, 2014, where it garnered two Drama Desk Award nominations and two Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

Based on the 1988 film, Heathers follows two teens who plot to kill the popular girls at their high school and put an end to their cruel bullying.

The production starred Barrett Wilbert Weed as Veronica, Ryan McCartan as JD, Jessica Keenan-Wynn as Heather Chandler, Alice Lee as Heather Duke, and Elle McLemore as Heather McNamara, Katie Ladner as Martha Dunnstock, Jon Eidson as Ram Sweeney, Evan Todd as Kurt Kelly, Anthony Crivello as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean, Dan Cooney as Kurt's Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal, and Michelle Duffy as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom. Rounding out the ensemble were Dan Domenech, Cait Fairbanks, Rachel Flynn, Molly Hager, Charissa Hogeland, and AJ Meijer and Dustin Sullivan.

Directed by Andy Flickman with choreography by Marguerite Derricks, Heathers featured set design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jason Lyons, and sound design by Jonny Massena.