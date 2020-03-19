Listening Party: Look Back at Songs for a New World Off-Broadway

Need something to listen to? High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle recommends listening to both the original and the Encores! Off-Center revival of Jason Robert Brown’s song cycle Songs for a New World.

Songs for a New World debuted in 1995 at the WPA Theatre, weaving together the stories of characters on a journey of self-discovery through generations. The original production starred Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Jessica Molaskey.

The song cycle returned in a 2018 Encores! Off-Center production, directed by Kate Whoriskey. The revival featured Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer. The production, staged at New York City Center, featured music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Rennie Harris.