Listening Party: Look Back at Songs for a New World Off-Broadway

Photo Features   Listening Party: Look Back at Songs for a New World Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 19, 2020
 
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle recommends listening to both the original and the Encores! Off-Center revival of Jason Robert Brown’s 1995 song cycle.

Songs for a New World debuted in 1995 at the WPA Theatre, weaving together the stories of characters on a journey of self-discovery through generations. The original production starred Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Jessica Molaskey.

The song cycle returned in a 2018 Encores! Off-Center production, directed by Kate Whoriskey. The revival featured Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer. The production, staged at New York City Center, featured music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Rennie Harris.

Take a Look at Songs for a New World at New York City Center

The Encores! Off-Center production of the Jason Robert Brown musical runs through June 30.

15 PHOTOS
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 2_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell_Solea Pfeiffer 1_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 4_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_Colin Donnell 1_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell 2_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_Colin Donnell 2_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Shoshana Bean 2_HR.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 3_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
