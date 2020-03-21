Listening Party: Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of The Secret Garden

Need some outdoor vibes while stuck inside? Caitlin Kinnunen, star of Broadway's The Prom, recommends the original Broadway cast recording of the 1991 musical The Secret Garden.

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel, The Secret Garden opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre April 25, 1991. The production played 23 previews and 709 performances before closing on January 3, 1993. The show would garner seven Tony Awards, winning three, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Daisy Eagan’s performances as Mary Lennox.

Written by Marsha Norman and Lucy Jones, The Secret Garden tells the story of a spoiled orphan girl, who is sent to live with her uncle on the Yorkshire moors and discovers renewed life, for herself and her cousin, in bringing her dead aunt's garden back to life.

Look Back at the Original Production of The Secret Garden on Broadway Look Back at the Original Production of The Secret Garden on Broadway 17 PHOTOS

The production starred Mandy Patinkin as Archibald Craven, John Babcock as Colin, Michael DeVries as Captain Albert Lennox, Teresa De Zarn as Jane, Frank Di Pasquale as William, Daisy Eagan as Mary Lennox, Alison Fraser as Martha, Betsy Friday as Betsy, Paul Jackel as Lieutenant Ian Shaw, Nancy Johnston as Mrs. Winthrop/Alice, Rebecca Judd as Claire, Rebecca Luker as Lily, Peter Marinos as Fakir, John Cameron Mitchell as Dickon, Patricia Phillips as Ayah, Barbara Rosenblat as Mrs. Medlock, Peter Samuel as Major Holmes, Drew Taylor as Lieutenant Peter Wright, Alec Timerman as Timothy, Tom Toner as Ben, Kay Walbye as Rose, and Robert Westenberg as Dr. Neville Craven with Kimberly Mahon as the Mary Lennox alternate.

Directed by Susan H. Schulman, The Secret Garden featured choreography Michael Lichtefeld, scenic design by Heidi Landesman, costume design by Theoni V. Aldredge, lighting design by Tharon Musser, and sound design by Otts Munderloh.